Smooth criminal lands in cop net

A suave woman pickpocket, who looks much younger than her 35 years and leads a lavish lifestyle, ran out of luck and landed in the police's net at Patna Junction on Thursday. But then Kulsum Khatoon is no ordinary pickpocket. Clad in a neat pair of jeans and shirt, she travels only in AC train compartments and puts up in AC rooms in decent hotels across Bihar. She ensures not to spend more than 10 to 15 days in each city. She catches the train for her next destination. Cops were interrogating the resident of Nanpur village under the jurisdiction of Basopatti police station of Sitamarhi district on Friday. Pramod Kumar, the station house officer of Government Railway Police station at Patna Junction, said on Friday: "This is the third time I have arrested her, the first being in Muzaffarpur in 2010 and the second in Hajipur. When we nabbed Kulsum yesterday, we offered to rehabilitate her once out of jail. But she flatly refused and said she would resume picking pockets. She even threatened to implicate us if we insisted further." Police said Kulsum had worked hard on her appearance to look young. "The woman is aged around 35 years but looks very young. She said she regularly works out and has a planned diet and visits beauty parlours regularly. Her dressing sense is quite western. The idea is to fox the police. Kulsum has been in the profession for more than six years. The woman tours various cities of Bihar like Patna, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur and Begusarai and operates mainly around railway stations. For example, once Kulsum is in Patna, she puts up at a decent hotel near the station for around 10 days. She starts picking pockets right away before settling her bills and leaving for another city," said an officer, preferring anonymity. Following Kulsum's arrest on Thursday, she was found to have put up in an AC room in a hotel for more than a week. The officer added: "Kulsum operates with the help of accomplices. She picks pockets but passes on the wallets to her aides, whom the police are trying to track down. She has her set of advocates, who help her obtain bail. She has been sent to jail now."