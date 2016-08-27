Fuel trips Nitish's flood review

Chief minister Nitish Kumar takes an aerial view of flood-hit areas in Bhagalpur on Thursday. (PTI)

Chief minister Nitish Kumar had to cut short his trip to flood-hit Bhagalpur on Friday afternoon because of scarce fuel in his chopper. "I managed to make a trip only to Ishmilepur and Sabour by air but due to fuel scarcity as special fuel for the chopper was not managed here, I have to cut short my visit," Nitish told JDU leaders, who had assembled at the airstrip here to welcome him. The chief minister wanted to conduct an aerial survey to take stock of the intensity of floods in the region. Nitish's brief visit, however, sped up relief operations in the marooned remote areas like Ishmilepur and Sabour. He assured reporters here at the Bhagalpur airstrip that he would again come to Bhagalpur on August 28 to review the relief and rescue operations. Around 1pm, the chief minister, accompanied by water resources minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lallan Singh, arrived here by a charted plane before taking the chopper to the flooded areas. Nitish told reporters: "According to information available with the water resources department, the water level in the Ganga today (Friday) has not shown any rising tendency. But the problem is the excess floodwater that entered the Ganga's catchment areas on both the banks, right from Chausa in Buxar where the river enters Bihar. So it will take time for things to normalise." "Yesterday (Thursday), I was at Bakhtiyarpur, where I born, and to my utter surprise, I witnessed floods there for the first time," he added, trying to explain the intensity of the floods this time to the media. Asked about the quantum of water discharged from Farakka barrage in Bengal, Nitish said: "The barrage has the capacity to discharge 27 lakh cusecs, while the river has presently accumulated more than 32 cusecs." Nitish said relief and rescue operations had been intensified in the flooded areas and special arrangements had been made to counter the possible spread of diseases or epidemic after floodwater receded. The chief minister's visit, however, acted as a prod for the officials conducting the relief work. "For the first time, we received dry food items along with other items," said Kishore Yadav from Sabour. Anandi Mandal, another flood victim in Ishmilepur, said the quantity of relief materials, mainly food items, distributed among them on Friday were satisfactory. The administration had started relief work in Ishmilepur on Thursday evening, 37 days after the block was flooded. Contrary to Nitish's claim, the flood situation remained grim on National Highway 80 from Munger to Bhagalpur. Hindustani Awam Morcha leader Mahachandra Prasad Singh on Friday alleged that flood relief work launched by the state government was not up to the mark. Rail track damage Train services had to be suspended on the Bhagalpur-Jamalpur section of Malda railway division for almost six hours after a rail bridge was found damaged by floodwater on Friday morning. All important trains on this section like Bhagalpur-Jamalpur Express and Brahamputra Mail had to be stopped at stations like Bhagalpur, Akbarnagar and Sultanganj.