Pass hurdle for zoo walkers

Come October, there will be no more free morning walks at Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park - better known as Patna zoo. The zoo authorities plan to introduce a passes that every visitor, including morning walkers, will have to buy. The zoo will also open early - 6am in summer and 7am in winter - and jogging would be confined to the botanical area only. At present the zoo allows visitors from 8am round the year. The passes will be quarterly, monthly and yearly, zoo sources said, and they will be radio frequency identification (RFID) cards with barcodes. The passes will be scanned with RFID readers that will be to be installed at the zoo entrance gates. Ten such electronic gates - five each at the two entrances - are proposed to be installed within weeks. All gates will be connected to a server to be installed at the zoo director's office. "The new gates are expected to be delivered in September and we are also working on the process of issuance of passes," Patna zoo director Nand Kishore told The Telegraph. "The final date for commencement of pass system is likely to be announced by September 10. No free morning walks would be allowed following the commencement of the pass system." The recently launched zoo website, www.zoopatna.com, also has a section for online tickets and passes. As per the website, the proposed charge for a monthly pass is Rs 250, six-month pass for Rs 1,400 and Rs 2,500 for an annual pass. The pass system proposal has been in the pipeline for some time. In 2011 Sushil Kumar Modi, who was at the time also holding the portfolio of state forest minister along with being the deputy chief minister, had announced the introduction of a pass system. The proposal could not be implemented, thanks to stiff protests from joggers. The latest pass system push is a bid to counter the directive from the Central Zoo Authority (CAZ) to prohibit morning walks, zoo sources claimed. D.N. Singh, member secretary, CZA, following his visit to Patna zoo on April 18 and 19, gave an ultimatum to the state government to stop jogging inside the premises with immediate effect. People from various walks of life - from politicians to bureaucrats to advocates, doctors, engineers, educationists, - go for regular zoo walk.