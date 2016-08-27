Now showing, Cong circus

Manas Bhuniya Calcutta, Aug. 26: The Bengal Congress today decided to recommend the suspension of Manas Bhuniya, boycott the veteran MLA if he entered the party's room in the Assembly and take no responsibility for possible "untoward incidents" if he tried to sit on his chair there. At a meeting attended by 39 of the Congress's 44 MLAs, it was unanimously decided that the state unit would recommend to the high command the suspension of Bhuniya for his refusal to step down from the post of chairman of the Assembly standing committee on public accounts. State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury and leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan also put their seal of approval on a proposal to boycott the six-time MLA from West Midnapore's Sabang inside the Congress Legislature Party room in the Assembly. MLA Mannan said Bhuniya would not be allowed to sit in his chair in the room till the high command took a decision on the proposal to suspend him. "If he tries to forcibly occupy the chair, I cannot take responsibility for any untoward incident thereafter," Mannan said. Chowdhury said the recommendation for suspension had been sent to A.K. Antony, the chairman of the Congress's disciplinary committee. "We have unanimously proposed the suspension of Manas Bhuniya to the AICC and the decision was taken in the presence of the state president," Mannan said. If Chowdhury and Mannan appeared hell-bent on washing dirty linen in public, Bhuniya did not shy away from participating in the slugfest. "It is criminal intimidation. I will complain to the Speaker against this," he said, referring to Mannan's comments on the possibility of any "untoward incident". Asked if he would switch to Trinamul like his younger brother, Bhuniya said he would take a decision at the right time. Congress sources said Bhuniya was allegedly in talks with Trinamul and was biding time and trying to push the party into expelling him so that he could formally defect to the ruling party. In case of expulsion, he would not have to face a bypoll. Asked about the Congress's decision to boycott Bhuniya, panchayat minister Subrata Mukherjee laughed long and hard. "How can Abdul Mannan stop Manas's MLA friends from talking to him? It is really funny and childish. There is no provision in legislative rules to boycott an MLA. Manas has all the right to sit in the room and in that chair for as long as he is not expelled," he said.