CM blames rivals for teacher hiring delay

Mamata at the Mayo Road rally. (Bibhash Lodh) Calcutta, Aug. 26: Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today said "unnecessary cases" filed by "a handful of politicians" had caused the delay in the recruitment of primary school teachers. The comments came on a day Calcutta High Court said there must not be further delay in the recruitment of teachers and that the verdict on the case filed by some trained candidates who are yet to secure jobs would be delivered on August 31. Speaking at the foundation day programme of the Trinamul student wing on Mayo Road, Mamata said: "A handful of politicians have filed cases against the recruitment (process) because they want nothing good to happen. The same people are now demanding answers on why teachers are not getting jobs.... Ask them, why did you file the 'political interest litigations'?" "If I try to build a road, they move court. If I try to create jobs, they move court. If I try to do anything for development that would benefit people, they move court. This has to stop," she added. The last Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) at the primary level was held in October 2015 with the aim of filling up 30,000 vacancies. Around 20 lakh candidates had taken the exam. However, recruitments could not be made because of court cases alleging irregularities and a question paper leak. The last time recruitments were made was on March 31, 2013. Later today, the case filed by three candidates who had obtained certificates from Primary Teachers Training Institutions, a recruitment pre-condition laid down by the Centre, came up for hearing before the court of Justice C.S. Karnan Justice Karnan said: "There should be no further delay in dissolving the matter. Because of the delay in appointments, students are suffering. So, I want to end the case by this month. I will deliver my verdict on August 31." Lawyers representing the state filed an affidavit today, stating the government would give priority to those candidates who have passed the TET and have either a Primary Teachers Training Institution certificate or a DLed degree. "If any posts are vacant after that, then only will the untrained TET-qualified candidates be recruited," the affidavit said. Soumen Dutta, the lawyer representing the petitioners, sought the court's permission to file an affidavit to counter the proposal. The judge agreed to the request. CPM MLA Sujan Chakraborty alleged the government was not recruiting teachers because it would have to pay them salaries. "The government is not sincere about recruiting teachers as it would have to pay them salaries.... Instead of paying salaries, the government is interested in spending on fairs," Chakraborty said, adding that his party did not file any case.