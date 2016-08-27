Bangla bus

Calcutta, Aug. 26: Bus services between Calcutta and Khulna in Bangladesh via Jessore will soon be introduced as part of the Bangladesh-Bhutan-India-Nepal Motor Vehicles Agreement.

The Bengal government has decided to conduct a trial run on August 30.

"This is the second phase of road connectivity between the two neighbouring countries since the launch of the Calcutta-Dhaka bus service in June 2015," a home department official in Bengal said. "The trial run will be done with some senior officials of the transport department."

Sources said that in the second phase, Dhaka would send a cargo vehicle with readymade garments to Delhi as part of a trial run of goods vehicles to reciprocate Bengal's move to connect Khulna with Calcutta. The cargo vehicle will go to Delhi via Jessore and Calcutta.

Once flagged off, the bus will start off from Salt Lake and reach the international bus terminus in Khulna's New Market area.

The ride time is expected to be five-and-a-half hours, with another two hours for completing immigration formalities.