Northeast weaves get national stage

Models walk the ramp in designer Anuradha Pegu’s creations in Mumbai on Thursday. Telegraph picture

Mumbai, Aug. 25: Models today sashayed down the ramp wearing the weaves of the Northeast on the second day of the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2016 here to celebrate Indian Textile Day. The collections promoted sustainable fashion where textiles of both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh were showcased at the ninth floor of St Regis here. While the weaves of Arunachal Pradesh were presented by designer Yana Ngoba, fashion connoisseurs got a chance to witness Assam textiles at the "Made in Assam" show called Halodhi. Just like the ubiquitous turmeric that protects and heals, the show celebrated the myriad cultures of Assam that speaks through its mekhela sador, empowering its women, protecting tribes and reversing urban migration. The fashion show was opened by three designers of Assam - Aagor by Aditi Holani Chandak of Ants Craft, Pariah by Pranami Kalita and Naturally Anuradha by Anuradha Pegu. "I thank Lakme Fashion Week for giving us this platform to show our rich textiles and also help our weavers connect with the mainstream," Kalita said at the post-show news conference. The show wasn't only about textiles though. Through the music and the backdrop; the audience also got a glimpse of Northeast culture. Flute player Prabin Nath set the tone for the three-designer show as models strutted down the ramp showcasing Aditi's collection. Through her collection Aagor, the Mumbai-based designer reinterpreted the story of 150 weavers supported by Ants Craft, an NGO to empower Bodo women. Next up was Pranami, who in her maiden show at the fashion week, attempted to bring Assam's couture to the forefront of fashion. In the final leg of Halodhi, three Xattriya dancers lit up the stage with bhortaal and managed to keep the tempo upbeat till Pegu unveiled her collection. A treasure trove of saris, dupattas and scarves in a riot of colours were presented by the models. Actress Sarah Jane Dias, who walked the ramp as showstopper for Aditi, in a multi-coloured slashed skirt with a black blouse, was full of praise for her collection. "I have never seen handloom done in this way. I would happily wear this skirt. When I was approached to be the showstopper, it was a no-brainer for me when I got to know about the cause." "The thought that I'm wearing something which was created over hours of work by women who can't be here today to speak for themselves is a true honour for me," she added. All Assam silks - muga, eri, mulberry, nuni and kesa paat - dominated the show. Similarly, Yana's creation was showcased at the venue in an installation by Nazia Hafeez, where she narrated a story of farm-to-fashion through the fabrics made from locally-spun thread. However, Yana could not attend the show as she was injured in an accident in her hometown. Weaves of 11 communities from Arunachal Pradesh were showcased today, including Galo, Monpa and Mishmi. The jewellery displayed was primarily made of beads, coins, sea shells, feathers and brass.