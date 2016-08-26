Firm takes spice route

Ginger produced by farmers under Lauhitya being processed at the business incubation centre at IICPT Guwahati, Aug. 25: City-based firm Lauhitya Livelihood Pvt. Ltd, which trains farmers across Assam in eco-friendly practices and markets products under its Organic Majuli brand, has joined hands with the Indian Institute of Crop Processing Technology (IICPT) to promote organically-produced spices. "We have tied up with IICPT's regional centre here for a three-year period during which we would use their business incubation centre for processing and packaging of spices such as ginger, turmeric and cardamom. Apart from it, the institute will support us with consultancy services and mentoring," Manash Chaliha, the managing director of Lauhitya Livelihood, told The Telegraph today. The institute operates under the Union ministry of food processing industries. Lauhitya had recently undertaken a five-year project to train residents of over 20 villages across Assam in eco-friendly farming practices, pisciculture and cattle-rearing and facilitating market linkages for their products. The firm aspires to empower people in rural Assam with nutrition and income security, besides creating an eco-system to promote social entrepreneurship. Under the banner of Organic Majuli, the firm has formed five producer groups and two producer companies, having involved over 80 farmers in organic farming practices across Assam. It also sells its produce in markets across the state. Of late, the firm, which also has two retail outlets in Guwahati, has come up with a logo that will be a part of its product promotion initiatives. "The focus of the partnership with the IICPT will be to promote high-end value-addition to the organic produce which will in turn yield higher returns to our farmers. For example, the price of 1kg of processed (cut/dried) and packaged turmeric can go up to Rs 300 as against price of around Rs 20 per kg in its raw form," Chaliha said. As of now, spices produced by farmers across Golaghat, Khetri and Boko are being processed and packaged at the incubation centre. "Besides, as a joint venture with the IICPT, we are organising a day-long awareness programme on the nutritional benefits of organic farming at Bahtola, a village near Khetri, about 45km from here, as part of the National Nutritional Week in September," he said. The National Academy of Agricultural Research Management, a national-level research centre in Hyderabad, too, has agreed to provide technical and financial support along with market linkages. "We will also sign an MoU with the Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat, this week for support in regard to areas such as horticulture and bio-fertilisers besides development of an eco-system to promote our products," he said.