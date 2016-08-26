7-yr-old city girl missing

Guwahati, Aug. 25: The seven-year-old daughter of two doctors was allegedly kidnapped by the family's domestic help from the Joyanagar area of the city today.

CCTV footage of Indraprastha Apartment, near North Eastern Regional Institute of Management, showed Rumi Das, 28, taking Adishri Dutta, a class II student of Delhi Public School, out of the house around 12.30pm. Both of them have been missing since then.

Adishri's parents were not at home when the incident happened. Das, a divorcee from Hajo in Kamrup district, was with the family since August 2, 2015.

A case has been registered at Basistha police station on the basis of a complaint lodged by the child's father, Diganta Dutta.

Inspector Dandodhar Sarmah, officer-in-charge of Basistha police station, said efforts were on to rescue the child. "So far, the family has not received any ransom demand," Sarmah said.