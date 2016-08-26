Cabinet rejig in Meghalaya

Shillong, Aug. 25: Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma today announced a cabinet rejig by dropping two ministers and inducting two new faces.

Senior Congress leader and deputy chief minister in-charge of law Rowell Lyngdoh and minister in-charge of health and family welfare A.L. Hek have been shown the way out. They have been replaced by two senior Congress MLAs - Martin M. Danggo (former Assembly Speaker) and Ronnie V. Lyngdoh (government chief whip) - respectively.

Sangma called on governor V. Shanmuganathan at Raj Bhavan here at 6.30pm and submitted the list containing the changes. The two MLAs will be sworn in as ministers by the governor at Raj Bhavan tomorrow at 11.30am.

After meeting the governor, Sangma told reporters that he was thankful to the two ministers who have "cooperated" by tendering their resignation.

The rejig came against the speculation that the chief minister, with the AICC's blessing, would axe not less than three ministers. Earlier in the day, rumours flew thick and fast that apart from Rowell and Hek, food and civil supplies minister Clement Marak or social welfare minister Deborah C. Marak might also be dropped from the cabinet.

With the exit of Rowell, one deputy chief minister's post is now vacant. The other deputy chief minister is R.C. Laloo.

"After consultations with my colleagues, we decided that we would not like to elevate anybody to the post, since one deputy chief minister already exists," Sangma said.