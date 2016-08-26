NHRC seeks report on cancer

New Delhi, Aug. 25: The National Human Rights commission (NHRC) has sought an action-taken report from the secretary, health and family welfare, Mizoram, over a complaint that the state has recorded the highest number of cancer-related deaths in India during the past five years. The NHRC issued the notice to the authorities concerned for a reply within four weeks on a petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer and rights activist Radhakanta Tripathy. The petition alleged that the growing number or cancer deaths in the state was on account of the "failure" of the Mizoram government to take adequate steps to prevent the spurt and facilitate clinical intervention. The petitioner claimed the state's nodal officer for non-communicable diseases (NCD) Dr Eric Zomawia had said Mizoram has a very high incidence of stomach, oesophagus, lung and cervical cancer. At least 3,137 people died because of cancer in the state in the past five years, while 5,888 people suffered from cancer during the same period. A petition the cancer registry report of Mizoram, states, "Of the 3,137 deaths, 1,290 were women, while out of the 5,888 new cancer cases, 2,659 were women."# Tripathy alleged the general quality of life of the people in the state has been deteriorating due to lack of primary health care, education, connectivity by road, electricity, lack of livelihood and social welfare schemes. "These facts and circumstances amount to horrendous violation of human rights. This must be independently and impartially investigated thoroughly by the special task force of the NHRC or by the special rapporteur of the commission," the petition said. "Right to food and health are considered basic human rights," the petition said urging the NHRC to depute the special rapporteur of the commission to visit the area and assess the plight of these victims and direct the state to act over the issue on a war footing," it added.