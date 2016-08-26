Assam teenager rescued

Guwahati, Aug. 25: A 14-year-old girl from Assam, who was taken to Delhi by her boyfriend with false promise of marriage and then sold to a middle-aged man in Haryana for Rs 1 lakh, was rescued on Tuesday night. The girl, who hails from Chaygaon in South Kamrup district, was rescued from Mahenda village in Haryana's Hisar district in a joint rescue operation conducted by Haryana police and anti-trafficking NGO Shakti Vahini based on a tip-off by Guwahati police. "The girl is currently lodged in a shelter home for children in Hisar while the person who had bought her, Dharmendra Kumar, has been detained by Haryana police," Rishi Kant, a member of Shakti Vahini, told The Telegraph over phone from Delhi. A team of Guwahati police will reach Delhi tonight to bring her and Dharmendra here. Assistant commissioner of police (Jalukbari) Madhurima Das said the girl's boyfriend, Safiqul, 35, had taken her to Delhi promising marriage in June this year and had sold her to Dharmendra. "We arrested Safiqul from Chaygaon yesterday," she added. Das said the victim, who belongs to a poor family, had come to her elder sister's house at Bharalumukh in Guwahati. When she was returning home, she met Safiqul at Adabari and he took her to Delhi promising marriage. "When the girl did not reach her home from Guwahati, her elder sister filed a missing person's report at Jalukbari police station on June 27 and we started an investigation." That the girl was sold by Safiqul for Rs 1 lakh came to light when the victim somehow managed to call her elder sister from the telephone of one of Dharmendra's neighbours in Hisar a few days ago. "We traced the call and came to know that she was in Hisar and immediately contacted Shakti Vahini and Haryana police and the girl was finally rescued on the night of August 23," Das said. According to Rishi Kant, Dharmendra sexually exploited the girl and also forced her to do all the household chores from mending buffaloes to cleaning and cooking. "She told us that Dharmendra used to beat her, scratch her hand with blade and pour hot water on her besides sexually exploiting her. She wants to go back home," he said. "She has revealed that Safiqul, who got physically intimate with her on the pretext of marriage, initially kept her in a hotel near Jama Masjid in Delhi for a week. After that he sold her to Dharmendra, who took her along with him to Hisar," Rishi Kant said. He said during counselling, the girl kept shivering, tears rolled down her eyes and she repeatedly said, "Moi eyat nathaku" (I won't stay here). "Trafficking of minor girls from places like Bengal, Assam, Jharkhand and Odisha for the purpose of forced marriage in Haryana is rampant," he said. Das said there is a well-organised racket in Dhubri district of Assam, which is involved in trafficking of girls to Haryana. Skewed sex ratio in Haryana has fuelled the trafficking of brides to the state.