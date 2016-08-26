Speech ban draws flak

Silchar, Aug. 25: The ban by the Mizoram government on political leaders regarding delivering lectures on college campuses has drawn flak from all quarters. The state, in a recent order, banned leaders from delivering lectures on political issues on college campuses after Mizo National Front president and former chief minister Zoramthanga delivered a lecture on the Mizo Accord in a college in the state. A host of students' organisations, including Mizo Zirlai Pawl, the largest students' body, vehemently opposed the ban and demanded its immediate repeal. The student organisations, along with the Opposition, slammed the government for the ban. Zoramthanga, maintaining a safe distance from the controversy, told The Telegraph today, "It's an issue between the state and student organisations. I don't want to comment on it. We deliver lectures in colleges and other educational institutions only if we are invited." The president of Zoram National Party, Lalduhoma, who also recently spoke on various issues in a number of colleges in the state, said the government should frame a few guidelines that politicians should follow while delivering speeches in colleges. However, he said, a total ban was an "undemocratic decision". Sources in the state education department said the government planned to reconsider the decision following the opposition from different quarters. Unruly Cong workers: Congress workers today displayed unruly behaviour at the district library auditorium in Karimganj district of Assam in front of their newly elected state president Ripun Bora after former minister Siddique Ahmed allegedly pushed another former minister Abdul Muktadir Choudhury while the latter was addressing the gathering. When Choudhury started to speak, Ahmed's followers started shouting slogans, accused him of being involved in "anti-party" activities. After some time, Ahmed went to the podium and tried to snatch the microphone. Choudhury reacted, after which Ahmed allegedly pushed him. The situation was brought under control by Bora, who urged the leaders and workers to be united to strengthen the party.