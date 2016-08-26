Panel nod to GHADC proposals

Shillong, Aug. 25: A state-level committee has given its approval to all project proposals submitted by the Garo Hills Autonomous District Councils (GHADC) for utilising funds released by New Delhi as special assistance grant.

However, the committee has not been able to approve projects of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC).

While the JHADC had submitted the proposals without estimates, the KHADC is yet to submit its project proposals. "Of the three ADCs, the committee has approved only the project proposals submitted by the GHADC in today's meeting," Meghalaya chief secretary K.S. Kropha, who is the chairman of the state-level committee, said today.

The NDA government had released altogether Rs 267.40 crore as special assistance grant for the three ADCs in Meghalaya on February 18 this year. While Rs 133.12 crore was meant for the KHADC, Rs 100.71 crore was for the GHADC and and Rs 33.57 crore for the JHADC.

He said the JHADC has been asked to re-submit their project proposals along with detailed estimates, adding that the KHADC also still has time to submit the list of its projects and detailed estimates.

The chief secretary said the state-level committee would again meet on September 16 to discuss the project proposals of the district councils.