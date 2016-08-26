Sarkar orders clash probe

Agartala, Aug. 25: The Tripura government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into Tuesday clashes between activists of the Indigenous People's Front of Twipra (IPFT) and local residents in different parts of the town. The incidents took place while the IPFT members were participating in a rally to commemorate Autonomous District Council (ADC) Day. The district magistrate of West Tripura, Milind Ramteke, has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting a detailed inquiry into the incidents in which 40 people were injured and 28 motorbikes and two private vehicles were set on fire. "The district magistrate (West) will submit his final report within a month, suggesting measures to prevent any such unpleasant incident in future," said chief minister Manik Sarkar. Interacting with reporters at the state secretariat, Sarkar said the state government would act upon the measures to be suggested by the magisterial inquiry. "The prohibitory orders under Section 144 will continue for the time being in the town," he said. The chief minister said provocative slogans from the IPFT's procession and unruly behaviour of a section of the party's cadres had led to the incidents of violence. He, however, refused to elaborate. "Police acted promptly and the people of the town, who want peace and ethnic harmony in the state, extended full co-operation so that the situation could be brought under control," Sarkar said. He said hundreds of IPFT workers stranded at Swami Vivekananda stadium had been safely escorted back home till late night by the police and paramilitary forces without any hindrance and there was no attempt to create any trouble. "Tripura has passed through crucial phases of crisis over the past 30 years and the people, enriched by experience, showed utmost maturity in helping the police cope with the situation. But the active rumour mill and social media are being misused to create a false picture. The police are keeping watch and cases under cyber crimes will be registered against anyone resorting to false propaganda through social media," he said. To questions on whether early police action could have prevented the clashes, Sarkar said when permission had been granted for the IPFT rally and meeting, the party's leadership had assured the police authority that they would take all care to ensure a peaceful rally and keep things under control. "But ultimately they failed. A large number of iron rods, clubs and sackfuls of stonechips were seized from the IPFT supporters. This is most painful and unfortunate as it shows they had come prepared to create violence," said Sarkar. To queries on a large number of tribal students leaving the town in vehicles, the chief minister said the guardians of these students living in remote areas had requested the police outposts and police stations in their respective areas to bring their children back home for the time being, stating that they would return to Agartala in due time. "Now, when guardians themselves request the police, they have to comply with it. But Agartala has been completely peaceful since Tuesday afternoon. On that day, attacks and counter-attacks were confined to a small part of the town," said Sarkar. He said the IPFT leaders had themselves confessed that their cadres had made mistakes by launching unprovoked attacks.