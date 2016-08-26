Find a middle path: Conrad

Conrad Sangma Shillong, Aug. 25: Tura Lok Sabha MP Conrad Sangma has pitched for the need to find a "mid way" on coalmining in Meghalaya. It has been more than two years since the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed the interim ban, and while it allowed the transportation of the extracted coal at different intervals, the prohibition on mining is yet to be lifted. After his two-day visit to West and East Jaintia Hill districts, which concluded on Tuesday, Sangma, stressed on the need to see "both sides" of the coalmining saga, which is perhaps the largest revenue-generating sector for the Meghalaya economy. Jaintia Hills, especially East Jaintia Hills, is a mineral-rich area where coal and limestone are available in abundance. "Yes, there is pollution (arising out of coalmining) and a lot of safety issues, but I don't think cutting off the entire system is a solution. There has to be a mid way and that has to be found out," Sangma said. While stating that environmental protection has to be ensured, he said ways have to be explored for mining to continue. "We need to ensure that economically people are not affected while ensuring environmental and safety norms. There has to be strict measures on environment and coalminers should adhere to those, the Lok Sabha MP added. Social activist H.H. Mohrmen, who hails from West Jaintia Hills, opined that the story of people who are living near the rivers, which have been polluted because of coal mining, has not been told. "We have three dead rivers in Jaintia Hills - the Kupli (West Jaintia Hills), the Lukha (East Jaintia Hills), and the Myntdu (between West and East Jaintia Hills). People living on the banks of these rivers have lost their livelihood because of the polluted waters," Mohrmen lamented. Although coalmining activity has apparently come to a grinding halt, he said the problem in reclaiming these rivers is huge. Talking about alternative livelihoods, Sangma reminded what former Lok Sabha Speaker Purno Agitok Sangma had said in his lifetime. "Our leader P.A. Sangma had always said the people of Jaintia Hills must realise that the coal will finish one day. Can we rely continuously on coal? Maybe not," the MP added. Therefore, he said there was a need to create "parallel" economies where areas like agriculture, horticulture and tourism needs to be given a push. Following the ban, Mohrmen said people, who were engaged in coal mining, have started other activities for livelihood. He said there are many people who have started floriculture while in other places, people have resorted to ginger farming. "There are also families, which have started kitchen gardens, hitherto unknown as they were fully engaged in mining. But things are changing now," Mohrmen said.