Hot and dry spell to stay, warns Met office

Women take shelter under umbrellas to beat the sun in Guwahati on Thursday. Picture by UB Photos Guwahati, Aug. 25: People across the state will have to wait for a few days for the rain to arrive to bail them out of the scorching heat, the Met office said today. A few minutes of light showers in the afternoon today gave the much-needed relief to the city, enabling residents to celebrate Janmashtami comfortably. Met officials have predicted that the temperatures will remain high in the next few days, though it is likely to rain towards the end of the month. During the day, people were busy preparing for the festivities but the sweltering heat exhausted them. Today, the city, along with a few other places, recorded the highest temperature so far this year. While Guwahati recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius, North Lakhimpur recorded a maximum temperature of 39.9 degrees Celsius followed by Silchar at 37.4 degrees Celsius, Dibrugarh at 37 degrees Celsius, Tezpur and Dhubri at 36.7 degrees Celsius and Jorhat at 36.4 degrees Celsius. "August happens to be the hottest month of the year. Although the temperature is rising, rain is likely to occur in most places of the state within three or four days. During the past few days, because of low moisture incursion over the northeastern region, rain has been subdued in the Northeast," said Sanjay O' Neil Shaw, director of the Regional Meteorological Centre here. "Today, Guwahati and North Lakhimpur have recorded the highest maximum temperature so far this year. Though it has not rained much, except light showers in isolated places, there is forecast of rain during the end of August," said another Met official. "I am happy that it rained today. It was so hot since the past couple of days that I did not go out much. I hope it will rain more, otherwise the temperatures will rise again," said Richa Sarma, a city resident. The searing heat outside is making it very difficult for people to venture outdoors as they become susceptible to heatstroke. However, there were few cases of heatstroke this year, according to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital records. "We have been receiving patients suffering from usual ailments like high fever, diarrhoea and other infections, but have not received much cases of heatstroke," said Ramen Talukdar, superintendent of GMCH.