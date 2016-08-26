Sonowal’s day out with baby rhinos & elephants

Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday made a whistle-stop tour of the Kaziranga National Park which ended with a host of announcements to boost conservation and anti-poaching efforts. The state government will initiate a commendation for police and forest department personnel who show extraordinary effort in anti-poaching and wildlife conservation. Sonowal also announced that a database will be maintained for all casual workers who enter the park for constructing or repairing forest camps. They will be asked to produce photo-identity cards as forest guards have alleged that these workers provide vital inputs to rhino poachers. The national park has been in the news owing to unabated rhino. Last year, 17 rhinos fell prey to poachers, while 14 have been killed this year. Of these, two were killed after the BJP-led government assumed power on May 24. “The steps announced today shows the government has to do something to check poaching, which was one of their poll planks,” a resident said. The chief minister assured that preference will be given to unemployed youth from the 33 fringe villages in Kaziranga for filling up of forest guard vacancies. Sonowal also declared that the national park will now be opened on an experimental basis for tourists from October 1 instead of November 1 and close on May 31 instead of April 30. At the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation, WTI deputy director and in-charge Rathin Barman appraised Sonowal and his cabinet colleagues about its activities. The chief minister met the nine rhino calves and fed milk to one of them (in UB Photos picture top). Of these, eight calves were rescued during floods this year while one was brought to the centre during last year’s floods. He spent nearly an hour at the centre. “It was wonderful to see how the centre members through their relentless efforts are preserving endangered wildlife. They have requested for more area for the rescued elephants. Therefore, I have ordered the forest department to look into the matter and do the needful at the earliest,” Sonowal told reporters. He subsequently held an interaction for half-an-hour with forest, police and district administration officials of Golaghat and Nagaon at the convention centre. After the meeting, he visited the house of music maestro Bhupen Hazarika in Kuthori, which will be developed as a state monument according to a budget promise. Sonowal is the third high-profile visitor to the centre after Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate in April and state forest minister Pramila Rani Brahma in June. Text by Ritupallab Saikia