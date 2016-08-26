Few takers for PG course in Hindi

Jorhat, Aug. 25: Dibrugarh University's attempt to launch a post-graduate course in Hindi from the current academic year (2016-17) is hanging in balance for lack of eligible candidates. The university has issued an advertisement for the second time hoping to get eligible candidates to attend the course. The Centre for Studies in Languages under the School of humanities and social science, which runs several short and long-term courses on different Indian and foreign languages, decided to launch the course. Director of Centre for Studies in Languages Bhimkanta Boruah told The Telegraph that according to university rules, a minimum of 10 students were required to run any course, but for the proposed MA in Hindi course, the university received 17 applications, of which seven candidates were found to be eligible. Boruah said of the seven who were short-listed, only six took admission. With four seats remaining vacant, the fate of starting the course remains uncertain. "Last week, we issued the advertisement (for MA in Hindi) again asking eligible candidates to apply by August 29," the director said. He said an eligible candidate should have a bachelor's degree, with major in Hindi, securing at least 45 per cent or a bachelor's degree in any subject, securing at least 50 per cent in Hindi as an elective subject and also securing minimum 45 per cent aggregate. Boruah said the centre has, in the past five years, tried twice to launch PG in Hindi, but because of the lack of minimum requisite of eligible students the course was stalled. He said two teachers, who have been selected for launching of the course, were awaiting appointment as the fate of the course hangs in the balance. He said the course would start if four eligible students enrol by August 29. A research scholar and a college teacher of Hindi department in Upper Assam, who did not want to be named, said the advertisement for the course was issued in the last week of July, which was late compared to other universities of Assam and the northeastern region and hence most of the eligible students took admission in other universities. The teacher lamented that though there are bright career prospects for pursuing bachelor's and master's degree in Hindi, the scenario in Upper Assam was not encouraging with only less than 10 colleges, out of over 150 colleges affiliated to Dibrugarh University, having Hindi as a major subject and about 20 colleges having the subject as an elective. He said with all central government department having a post for a Hindi officer and the private sector seeking people knowing both Hindi and English, job prospects are bright.