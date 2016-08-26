Dhubri eye hospital opens without doc

Dhubri, Aug. 25: A 10-bed eye hospital without any ophthalmologists or paramedical staff was inaugurated recently by Dhubri health department in Bilasipara town of Dhubri district. Though the people of Bilasipara sub-division heaved a sigh of relief following the inauguration of the eye hospital, they resented the non-existence of basic infrastructure, ophthalmologists and paramedical staff. The construction of the building for the eye hospital was completed in 2013 at a cost of Rs 75 lakh but the necessary furniture and fittings have not been done yet. "On the occasion of the 70th Independence Day, the eye hospital was inaugurated as local legislator of Bilasipara (East) Ashok Kumar Singhi wanted it to be opened, but things will improve soon as Singhi too is taking an interest in it and the necessary requirements for the hospital will be met soon," an official of Bilasipara said. Dhubri joint-director of health services Nil Madhav Das said he had to inaugurate the eye hospital in a hurry with the strength and resources available in the district. "On purely temporary basis, two ophthalmologists, two assistants (ophthalmic) and one nurse for the OT were posted to run the out-patient department (OPD) and in case of complicated cases, they are to be treated here in Dhubri civil hospital," Das said. He also said the equipment for the hospital has arrived and he had written to the state health department for permanent posting of ophthalmologists, assistant ophthalmologists, OT nurses, grade-IV staff, ward boys and girls. Moreover, a senior ophthalmologists of Dhubri civil hospital was asked to supervise the eye hospital, Das added. There are seven ophthalmologists in Dhubri district but because of lack of proper posting, the eye patients are deprived of their services. Secretary of Dhubri Lions Club Sanjay Sethia said the number of cataract patients is on the rise and a well-equipped eye hospital is the need of the hour.