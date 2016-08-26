Former Ibobi aide floats party, eyes polls

Imphal, Aug. 25: A former minister in the Okram Ibobi Singh government has floated a new political party, Manipur National Democratic Front, to take on both the Congress and the BJP in the Assembly election, which is slated to be held by February next year. Bijoy Koijam left the ruling Congress earlier this year to form the party with the politicians who contested Assembly elections in the past without any success. "We have applied for the party's recognition at the Election Commission of India. We have received information that the Election Commission is nearing completion of the recognition process," Koijam told The Telegraph. The party, at present, is headed by Chingtham Priyokumar, who contested Assembly polls from Naoriya Pakhanglakpa constituency of Imphal West but couldn't win. Koijam is now the vice-president and would take over as the president of the party once the recognition is given by the Election Commission. Koijam was elected two times from Thongju constituency in Imphal East and became the health and family welfare minister. He was also the chairman of Manipur Electronics, a government undertaking, and held the post of deputy chairman of the State Planning Board. Koijam lost to Thongam Biswajit Singh of the Trinamul in the 2012 Assembly election. While he was in the Congress, Koijam had a strained relationship with Ibobi Singh in the later part of his stint. Ibobi Singh used Koijam to resolve conflicts between communities at border township of Moreh where many business communities reside. "We are planning to field candidates in at least 40 of the 60 Assembly seats. Once we are recognised by the Election Commission, we will expand our party by appointing the executive committee. Now we have an ad-hoc committee," Koijam said. He expressed confidence that about 15 sitting MLAs from the Congress would join his party before the polls. "We decided to float a regional party as we thought that having two different parties at the Centre and state might prove detrimental for us. We do not want to join the existing regional parties in the state because of ideological differences," he added. Koijam said the new party would play a major role in forming the government. Though no decision has been taken on alliances by the new party. "We can always work together. If we cannot win majority, then we will always welcome any party to form the government together," a senior BJP leader said. Koijam said his party would work according to the wishes of the people.