Youths go on rampage in Kohima

Kohima, Aug. 25: Shops belonging to migrants from Bangladesh remained closed today after a group of youths went on the rampage in downtown Kohima in protest against a Naga girl's molestation at Phoolbari market last evening. The girl was allegedly molested by a migrant identified as Shahin Ahmed. Police immediately arrested the accused, who owns a shop at the market. Today, a group of protesters forced all the shops, allegedly owned by Bangladeshi migrants, to down shutters. They vandalised several shops at Old NST area and set goods on fire. By the time the police arrived, all the goods were reduced to ashes. However, North Kohima police station is just less than half a kilometre away from the place of the incident. So far, the police have not arrested anyone for today's arson and despite the tense situation, there are hardly any deployment of police in downtown Kohima. Several cases of rape and molestation, allegedly by migrants, have been taking place here for the past few years. A significant number of Muslim population in Dimapur and Kohima are engaged in business, construction, agriculture and in various other sectors as the state is facing acute shortage of labourers at present. A sizeable population of labourers come here from Assam and Bihar in search of jobs. A number of organisations have been asking the state government to check influx. Over the last couple of years, there have been several campaigns across Nagaland to expel all migrants from Bangladesh. However, the authorities have been randomly issuing inner-line permits to the migrants. Local people are apprehensive that the demography of the state would soon change if influx is not checked. A Muslim man was lynched at Dimapur on March 5 last year after he was dragged out of the Central Jail by a mob. With the initiatives of Naga organisations, the situation came under control. Recently, governor P.B. Acharya asked state to make the report of last year's incident public and punish the culprits. The inquiry commission is yet to submit its report to the government. All suspected persons involved in the incident have also been released by the authorities.