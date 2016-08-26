Learning hub for flood-hit children

Children at the centre in Dhemaji district Guwahati, Aug. 25: An international child rights' organisation, Save the Children, has come forward to help the children in Dhemaji district whose schools were swept away by the recent floods. The organisation opened a temporary learning centre -child friendly space - for such children at Janumgari village of Jonai block in the district yesterday together with another organisation, Rural Volunteers Centre. It has plans to open seven more in the district. A child-friendly space will provide children a protected environment in which they can play, socialize, learn, and express themselves as they rebuild their lives after any disaster or conflict. The spaces are run in supervised environment where the parents and caregivers can leave their children while going out for collecting food and water, rebuilding homes or seeking new income-generating activities. According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority, Dhemaji is one of the severely affected districts in the recent floods. Nearly 226 villages covering 55,407 families were affected in Jonai block whereas 45 villages covering 15,532 families in Dhemaji block were affected. Six persons died in the area. Altogether 76 houses were fully damaged and 5,100 houses were partially damaged leaving families either in relief camps or with relatives or neighbours. The organisation believes that children experience the worst phase of their life during disasters like floods. They miss school, meeting their friends and playing together. "Children are worst affected in any disaster. Apart from being distressed without their normal routine of being cared for by family members, education in schools and recreation with their peers, they often face threats of being abused and exploited. The child-centred humanitarian response of Save the Children goes a long way to address this and also supports the families to cope with the crisis," said Chittapriyo Sadhu, general manager (state programmes) of Save the Children. Another official of the organisation said they have also distributed tarpaulins as part of relief distribution among flood-affected families and will shortly launch the distribution of hygiene kit, cotton blankets, floor mats, education and school kits, water purification sachets, solar lamps for 3,000 adults and 1,200 children from families affected by the floods. Arundhati Narah Mipun, assistant commissioner of Dhemaji district and Alex Doley, district child protection officer, were present in the opening of the child-friendly space. "The child-friendly space will motivate all children to participate in various learning activities such as singing, dancing, storytelling as well as orientation on child rights. As all these children are very talented, child-friendly space will help hone their talents further and empower them to express themselves," Mipun said. Save the Children works in over 120 countries with an objective to help every child attain the right to survival, protection, development and participation. In India, it works in 20 states.