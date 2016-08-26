Tuck into a Sweet Rajan

DUMPLINGS RENAMED IN RBI GOVERNOR HONOUR

Kova Kozhukattai, a sweet dumpling; (above) Ulundu Kozhukattai, a savoury delicacy

Bangalore, Aug. 25: For admirers of Raghuram Rajan, here's some food for thought.

Zzungry, an eatery chain in Bangalore that runs six kitchens, has renamed two traditional Indian dumplings and tweaked their recipes to celebrate the legacy of Reserve Bank of India governor Rajan, who demits office on September 4.

"I am a great fan of Dr Rajan," said Ashish Kalya, one of the co-founders of Zzungry.

"We curated these dishes from original recipes," said Kalya, an IIM Indore graduate who started the chain with two others in September last year.

Kova Kozhukattai, a sweet dumpling from Tamil Nadu, has been renamed Sweet Rajan in the Zzungry menu. Ulundu Kozhukattai, another Tamil Nadu delicacy, has been rechristened Savoury Rajan.

The dishes will be launched tomorrow. "They will be available to our customers for one whole week," Kalya said.

Kova Kozhukattai is a rice-flour dumpling stuffed with a cardamom-flavoured mix of khoya (thickened milk) and dry fruits.

Ulundu Kozhukattai is another rice-flour dumpling stuffed with a spicy mixture of lentils (urad dal) tempered with curry leaves. It's served with chutney.

While a plate of Kova Kozhukattai will cost Rs 100, a helping of Ulundu Kozhukattai has been priced at Rs 150.

"We are trying to highlight the pan-India image of Dr Rajan, whose is originally from the south but grew up in the north," Kalya said of the RBI governor, who has been been accorded rockstar status by markets for defusing a currency crisis, lowering inflation and winning Parliament's approval to set up the policy committee which will set interest rates.

The co-founders of Zzungry are Subhash Baliga, a restaurateur in Bangalore, and Sandeep Rana, an IIM Udaipur graduate.

"I follow Dr Rajan's speeches closely and love the way he communicates with even those who do not have an economics background," Kalya said.

"We owe him something for the manner in which he conducted himself as our RBI governor and the brilliant academician he has always been," Kalya added.