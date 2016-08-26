Prod to Pak for broader terror talks

Jaishankar; (bottom)

Chaudhry New Delhi, Aug. 25: Foreign secretary S. Jaishankar has written to his Pakistan counterpart asking for talks on terrorism against not just India but also the broader region, his second letter in 10 days coinciding with a fresh terror attack in Afghanistan that Kabul has blamed on Pakistan terrorists. Jaishankar's letter is the latest in a series of notes he has exchanged with Pakistan foreign secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address that invoked Balochistan, where Islamabad faces charges of human rights abuses. But the letter delivered to the Pakistan foreign ministry last night by the Indian embassy in Islamabad represents a rare occasion when New Delhi has indicated a desire to seek talks not just on bilateral terror concerns but also worries that others in the region share. It is unclear whether the exchanged letters will actually yield a diplomatic conversation on deepening bilateral tensions. But they reveal a growing hardening of postures by both sides, in the aftermath of a month of violence in Kashmir that India has blamed on Pakistan, and which Islamabad has in turn cited as evidence of New Delhi's "state terrorism." The latest letter was delivered at a time terrorists who Afghanistan insists came from Pakistan attacked the American University of Kabul, killing at least 13. "Evaluation of evidence and findings from traces of the attack by the national directorate of security (NDS) show that it was organised and orchestrated from the other side of the Durand Line," Afghanistan's national security council said in a statement today. "Further investigation of the attack is ongoing." Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, the statement said, telephoned Pakistan's army chief Raheel Sharif and "asked for serious and practical measures against the terrorists organising the attack". The exchange of letters began on August 15, when Chaudhry wrote to Jaishankar inviting him to Islamabad for talks on the Kashmir dispute. Over 60 people have died in clashes between protesters and security forces in Kashmir since the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani last month. Jaishankar responded swiftly, the very next day, making clear that he was willing to visit Islamabad for talks - but the dialogue must focus on cross-border terrorism from Pakistan, and include discussions on Pakistan pulling out from the chunk of Kashmir it controls. India insists Pakistan's occupation of that part of Kashmir is illegal, as it was done by force in 1948. On August 19, Chaudhry responded to Jaishankar's letter, suggesting a meeting "before the end of this month". But he iterated that the meeting must focus on the broader Kashmir dispute, include past UN Security Council resolutions that Pakistan wants India to implement. Jaishankar's latest letter is a response to Chaudhry's August 19 note.