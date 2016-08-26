Blind eye to violence tip-off

New Delhi, Aug. 25: The violence that has followed Hizb commander Burhan Wani's killing could have been averted had the authorities followed up on intelligence inputs on the rise of home-grown terror and people's growing alienation with governance, home ministry sources said today. But the government was reluctant to factor in home-grown threats while worrying about outfits based in Pakistan and played down the tip-off that Wani's killing might deepen the sense of alienation in Kashmir. The report also highlighted how Pakistan had been adding fuel to the fire. "Intelligence agencies had alerted in June about the growing alienation of the people with governance and that Wani's killing may trigger a backlash," said a North Block official. Wani - the poster boy of Kashmir militancy - was killed on July 8. Instead of restoring public confidence and engaging the people of Jammu and Kashmir politically, the official said, the government went on the offensive. "There were errors of assessment as the need was to stop the violence and not to use violence as a political means," he said, referring to the toll that now stands at 68 dead and many more blinded. Quoting from the intelligence inputs, he said there was already rising "discontent" at the BJP-PDP coalition in the state. "Initially the idea in the security establishment was to catch Burhan Wani alive and not to kill him," the official added. A senior Intelligence Bureau official said the government failed to send any positive signals to assuage the anger and there was complete absence of political will to resolve the issue facing Kashmir. "To make matters worse Pakistan added fuel to the fire. Despite intelligence, the security apparatus was unprepared and failed to contain violence and the problem was compounded by the knee-jerk reactions by New Delhi. Even the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the turmoil in Kashmir was deafening," the IB official said. Modi broke his silence this month and invoked Vajpayee by advocating a path of "democracy and dialogue" to restore peace in the spirit of insaniyat (humanity), jamhuriat (democracy) and Kashmiriyat. "It's not a law and order problem in Kashmir. The urgency should have been to reach out to people in the state and make them feel respected and that they belong," said the official, adding the government cannot leave it to the security forces to deal with the turmoil. Sources in the home ministry said the government did not learn anything from the 2010 violence in Kashmir in which 120 protesters were killed by security forces. "On the contrary the Centre gave security forces and Jammu and Kashmir police the upper hand to deploy excessive forces to counter the violent protests," an official said.