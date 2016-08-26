Poll costs open to relook

New Delhi, Aug. 25: The Supreme Court has ruled that a defeated candidate can always challenge the Election Commission-fixed market value of campaign materials to check if the winner had splurged beyond the limit set for poll-related expenses. The court said the value fixed by the poll watchdog or its functionaries would be based on samples contestants supply and it was possible that the real cost of such materials could be undervalued. Under the 1951 Representation of the People Act, candidates cannot spend beyond a limit, though the cap varies from state to state. "The values fixed by the Election Commission or its functionaries are not conclusive.... The valuation made by the Election Commission obviously would be based on the samples supplied by the candidates," Justices J. Chelameshwar and A.M. Sapre said in a judgment yesterday. "There can never be any presumption that the candidates used the same quality of material in the actual process of campaigning. Apart from that the quantity and the quality of the material used in the election campaign and the real cost of the material actually used by any candidate are always questions of fact, which are required to be established in evidence," the bench added. The judgment came as the court rejected a plea by a Congress MLA to quash a petition filed by a BJP candidate. Sharadendu Tiwari, the defeated BJP candidate, had approached Madhya Pradesh High Court alleging that Ajay Arjun Singh, the MLA from Churahat Assembly seat, had spent huge sums to influence voters in the 2013 election. Tiwari claimed that Singh, who won by a margin of 19,356 votes, had run up expenses beyond the limit of Rs 16 lakh fixed for each Assembly constituency in the state. He also alleged that inaccurate information had been submitted to the district poll officer regarding the quantity and quality of the material used in the campaign and the cost of items used by Singh was deliberately undervalued. Singh, who had unsuccessfully moved the high court, claimed the money spent was within the limits and the total expenditure was based on the market value fixed by the watchdog for each of the materials used. The case now goes back to the high court.