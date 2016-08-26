Target to showcase GST at Gujarat gala

New Delhi, Aug. 25: The Centre is hoping to pass the goods and services tax-related supplementary bills in the winter session of Parliament and meet the requirement of half of the states and Union territories clearing enabling legislation so that the new tax regime is in place before or by January 2017. The Centre is keeping a close watch on the timeline because it wants to showcase the GST at the next edition of the Vibrant Gujarat summit in January in Gandhinagar. The summit audience is expected to include five to eight heads of state, international banking chiefs, CEOs from the world over and, for the first time, Nobel laureates. The summit, projected as India's equivalent of the Davos World Economic Forum, was conceived by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a personal project after he became Gujarat chief minister in 2001. BJP sources said Modi was "officially" keeping himself aloof from the minutiae of the preparations but was "clear" that the GST, accompanied by the slogan "One Nation, One Market", would be the pitch to reassure existing investors that India's growth story was on track, court prospective ones and convince "fence-sitters". A BJP source from Gujarat themed the summit as one that would "unveil GST in the biggest investment forum the country has". The event planners have pencilled in a special session on the GST, during which ministers and bureaucrats will decode for investors what the tax regime signifies and explain the fine print. To give GST-aligned procedures traction, some BJP-ruled states, including Gujarat, have completed their part of the exercise. The remaining BJP states are expected to do it by month-end. Finance minister Arun Jaitley is speaking to the Congress and other Opposition states to get the ball rolling. Bihar has also passed the bill. Parliament had passed the constitutional legislation (122nd amendment) to facilitate the GST. But the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha need to pass the central GST and integrated bills while 50 per cent of the 29 states and nine Union territories must pass their GST bills. The dates of implementation of the three prospective legislation have to be negotiated and synchronised. The next Vibrant Gujarat will use the GST to draw other states to engage "more actively" with the investors than they did in the past when barring those with BJP governments, the others kept out or registered a token presence through officials. "This time, the idea is to bring in chief ministers or senior ministers by emphasising that the event is meant for the country, a means of synergising multiple energies. Connecting India and not just Gujarat to the world," a BJP source claimed. The overdrive coincides with efforts by other states to host similar summits. As many as 10 Nobel prize winners have been invited for their innovations in medicine, physics and chemistry that sources said had the potential to generate "new" ideas. The Gujarat government is working in concert with the foreign ministry to ensure the participation of 23 countries that include the US, Australia, UK, China, Canada and Japan.