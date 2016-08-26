Stung Rahul sticks to 'every word' on RSS

Rahul Gandhi New Delhi, Aug. 25: Cut to the quick by the widespread perception that he had changed his position on the RSS's role in the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi today declared he stood by every single word he had said. "I will never stop fighting the hateful and divisive agenda of the RSS. I stand by every single word I said," the Congress vice-president tweeted. With this tweet, he posted the video of his Bhiwandi speech in which he had said: " RSS ke logon ne Gandhi ko mara (People associated or affiliated to the RSS had killed Gandhi)." It was on the basis of this speech that a defamation suit was filed in 2014 against Rahul. In the Supreme Court yesterday, senior counsel and Congress leader Kapil Sibal said Rahul had not accused the RSS as an institution of the crime. There was much unease in the Congress since the morning as an impression gained ground that Rahul had diluted his stand and RSS supporters projected this as a major victory. While social media went berserk on Rahul's "U-turn", the RSS tweeted: "Satyameva Jayate (Truth triumphs)." Congress leaders vigorously contested this perception, arguing that the young leader had not altered his position at all. Party general secretary Digvijaya Singh tweeted early in the morning: "No U-turn by Rahul Gandhi on RSS. He stands by what he said. Person who killed Mahatma was from the RSS. It is the ideology of hate and violence which killed Mahatma Gandhi." Congress leaders said it was crucial to confront the perception about Rahul's turnaround as the RSS-BJP would have used this to reverse the historical truth and also portrayed Rahul as a leader who knew nothing and stood for nothing. RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha has already described Rahul's "U-turn" as "a classic example of intellectual bankruptcy and political cowardice". The RSS's official Twitter handle asked Rahul to apologise and never repeat "that lie". Information and broadcasting minister M. Venkaiah Naidu said wisdom had prevailed upon the Congress vice-president. Naidu tweeted: "Wisdom has prevailed. It may be a U-turn but a good turn. RSS a patriotic organisation. RSS - Ready for Self Service anywhere any time." Before Rahul came up with a rebuttal, many Congress leaders expressed serious concern about the political fallout of the impression that he had diluted his position. "This will not only give legitimacy to the RSS, this means Rahul could not stand up for something forcefully articulated by Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel and other Congress stalwarts for decades. There is some propaganda that Rahul has apologised, it is very harmful for the party," a senior AICC functionary said. Rahul's aides blamed the media for twisting facts despite a clarification by lawyer Kapil Sibal yesterday. They pointed out that it is crystal clear that Rahul had said "RSS ke logo ne Gandhi ko mara" and the complainant Rajesh Kunte too had quoted the same sentence in his petition. They asked where was the dilution if Sibal said in the court that Rahul stood by this statement.