Clamp on animal cruelty in TV shows

New Delhi, Aug. 25: The Union information and broadcasting ministry has ordered all television, cable and other broadcasting networks to stop depiction of cruelty or violence towards animals in any form with immediate effect. The ministry last week amended the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994, following complaints against various TV shows that animals were being made to perform unnatural acts or stunts at the risk of grave injuries or even death, officials said. "We had even got complaints that several shows also glorify superstitions and mislead viewers into believing myths by portraying animals, specifically snakes, as revenge-seeking serpents. We hope the new rules will act as a deterrent," said a broadcasting division official. The revised rules, however, don't apply to news or education programmes as long as they don't promote violence or cruelty towards animals in a positive light or in an unscientific manner. "While a no-objection certificate from the Animal Welfare Board of India, certifying that no animals were harmed during filming, is required ahead of censor certification of every Indian film, there is no such rule for TV shows," another ministry official said. About two years back, the official added, the Broadcasting Content Complaint Council - an industry body that works as a watchdog for the television industry - had come up with an advisory on "dos and don'ts" for depiction of animals, but "wrong practices continues unabated". "Hence, it was important to revise rules for television shows as well so that action can be initiated in case of violations," he said. The move follows rigorous campaigns by non-government organisations such as the Humane Society International, India, and People for Animals that have been encouraging people to report the depiction of animal cruelty on TV and cable shows. Gauri Maulekhi, a senior official with the HSI, said the amendment, if effectively implemented, would spare animals from cruelty during training and performance in the entertainment industry. "This is a welcome move by the ministry and needs to be enforced seriously," she said. Government sources pointed out that last year, the Pahlaj Nihalani-led Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had passed an order that mandated "deleting scenes involving ill-treatment of animals" from all films received for certification. Nihalani had written to all regional offices of the board asking them to be "stricter" with all films that show animals and "cut scenes with any cruelty". "The order did not clearly mention if it applied to films from other countries, but since it said it should be applied to all movies seeking certification, the implication was that the guidelines were to be followed for all productions, including those from Hollywood," a board insider said. "Indian productions have to obtain a no-objection certificate from the Animal Welfare Board of India if animals are shown in a film but there were concerns that most filmmakers don't produce the undertaking when they shoot abroad," he said. Although Nihalani did not confirm it, the move, sources in his office said, had come at the behest of Union women and child development minister Maneka Gandhi, also an animal rights activist, who is believed to have written to the board in this regard. The Shyam Benegal panel, which was set up by the I&B ministry to suggest ways of improving the functioning of the CBFC, has also given its recommendations on portraying animals in films. "But till the time the government takes a final call on those recommendations, the board has been given a free hand to decide on such portrayals under existing practices," a senior ministry official said.