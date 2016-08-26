Hope of Wi-fi on flights 'in 10 days'

New Delhi, Aug. 25 (PTI): The government is hoping to allow Wi-fi and phone calls on board an aircraft from next month, with the civil aviation secretary saying there is a "fairly good chance" of the services being permitted "in 10 days". Globally, many airlines now offer Wi-fi services to passengers but the facility has to be switched off once a plane enters Indian airspace. If the Centre gives its nod, it will up to the respective airlines to offer Wi-fi services, either for free or for a charge. Officials said offering services such as Wi-fi would provide airlines an additional source of revenue amid stiff competition in the Indian aviation market, which has witnessed one of the highest passenger traffic growth rates in the world. Although the civil aviation ministry has been pursuing the proposal of permitting use of Wi-fi in flights for "quite some time", various security issues were holding up a final decision on the matter. Civil aviation secretary R.N. Choubey last night indicated that "good news" was likely in a few days, saying the ministries of civil aviation, telecommunications and home affairs were working on the issue. "There is a fairly good chance that in 10 days, permission will be given to operate Wi-fi in the Indian airspace," Choubey said, adding that a cabinet nod might not be required. Asked about phone calls, he said: "...if data is allowed, it should be possible to make calls as well. We expect that to happen." Choubey said various security issues, including monitoring "data and voice transmission", were being discussed. "There are security-related issues. The three ministries are working on this and in 10 days, it should be possible for us to announce...," he said. The civil aviation secretary said that if need be, security agencies would be allowed access to a passenger's Wi-fi details. Choubey thanked the department of telecommunications for pushing through discussions.