Call for AAP leader scalp

Sucha Singh Chhotepur Chandigarh, Aug. 25: Aam Aadmi Party leaders in Punjab today wrote to party chief Arvind Kejriwal seeking the expulsion of its state convener who was reportedly caught on camera accepting cash, saying he had caused "moral and emotional" damage to the organisation ahead of the polls. The letter seeking the expulsion of Sucha Singh Chhotepur was signed by 21 leaders, including MPs Bhagwant Mann and Sadhu Singh. "Our party's principles of zero tolerance towards corruption must be followed and such a corrupt person must be immediately removed.... The leadership and the volunteers of AAP Punjab urge to sack present convener Sucha Singh Chhotepur without any delay," says the letter, accessed by this newspaper. The Congress appeared to keep its doors open for AAP rebels, with the party's Punjab unit chief Amarinder Singh describing Chhotepur as "a victim of internal coup". Chhotepur, who was seen in a video accepting Rs 2 lakh in the first week of August, is believed to have been unhappy with the selection of candidates for next year's elections. The AAP had in August last year suspended two Lok Sabha MPs in Punjab - Patiala's Dharamvir Gandhi and Harinder Singh Khalsa of Fatehgarh's Sahib. Amarinder tweeted this evening: "Such is the character of AAP leaders that consumed with insecurity, they can actively harm even those who helped them find their feet in Punjab." Earlier in the day, Amarinder had said: "Kejriwal has a history of using and throwing people. Anna Hazare, Kiran Bedi, Yogendra Yadav, Prashant Bhushan and now Chhotepur." The Congress leader said he had known Chhotepur for 35 years. "It is a shameless attempt by people from Delhi, UP and Haryana to control the party here.... He (Chhotepur) is being made a victim of internal coup. It is unfair that when you don't like a man, you start tarnishing his unblemished image." The AAP, which yesterday described Kejriwal as the "Hope of Punjab", stopped short of announcing his name as the chief ministerial candidate, wary that it might give the rival parties an opportunity to highlight the "outsider" issue. "Political power in Punjab has always been with the Jat Sikhs. An outsider will not be acceptable to the people here," a source said. The Delhi chief minister is from Haryana. Sources in the Congress did not rule out the possibility of the party making overtures to Chhotepur. They said the party might open the doors for former BJP MP Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had said he would join the AAP only if he is made the chief ministerial face. "It's not just about Chhotepur alone. Captain (as Amarinder is called) has made it clear that people like Navjot Singh Sidhu are welcome to join us," a source said.