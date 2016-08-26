Stolen ATM with Rs 7 lakh found in mine

An ATM, which was stolen from a commercial hub of Dhanbad in the wee hours of Thursday, was recovered from a colliery around 500 metres away in the afternoon. The cash - over Rs 7 lakh was in the ATM at the time of the theft - appeared to be intact too. The stolen machine was one of the two white label Indicash ATMs set up by Tata Communications Payment Solutions Limited (TCPSL) at a shopping complex at the junction of Katras Kendua and Kendua Rajaganj in Sijua Nayamore area under Tetulmari police station. A white label ATM is maintained by non-banking entities like TCPSL. According to RBI guidelines, such ATMs cannot carry any bank logo and hence, called while label. The theft was discovered around 6.30am on Thursday when the shopping complex's owner, Anup Singh, who also has a grocery store located right next to the Indicash ATMs, noticed the shutters of the counter half open and the locks thrown outside. Singh, who let out the premises to TCPSL a year ago, locks the ATM kiosk that does not have any guard around 11pm every night and opens it in the morning in keeping with a police diktat. Hence, he became suspicious and walked inside the ATM kiosk to find one of the two machines missing. He immediately raised an alarm. A team of Tetulmari police, led by officer-in-charge Shankar Sao, rushed to the spot. Security personnel from adjoining police stations like Barora, Ramkanali, East Basuria, Angarpathra and Katras, led by Baghmara DSP Manish Kumar, also arrived around 8am. A dog squad of the local CISF was also brought to the crime site, but it failed to throw up any clue. Police had also detained some local youths as suspects. Rural SP of Dhanbad H.P. Jannardhnan, who visited the spot, said: "The main gate of the ATM counter was locked last night, but we gathered that the stolen ATM was not fixed properly and had a weak base, which worked in favour of the thieves. This was the handiwork of someone, who was fully aware about the poorly fixed base of the machine." Later around 4.30pm, a police team recovered the ATM from a 300-feet deep mine in Tetulmari colliery after an extensive search operation. OC Sao said: "Though the ATM cash box is yet to opened, it is sealed. Prima facie, it appears the cash is intact." At a meeting with bank officials in February this year, former Dhanbad SSP Surendra Kumar Jha had called for deployment of security guards at all ATMs, while ATMs without guards had to be shut at night. The Indicash ATM counter records a moderate footfall of around 200 people every day.