8 men held for pilfering spirit

Eight men, who police believe are part of an inter-state gang, were arrested from Raysa More in Namkum on Thursday for pilfering spirit used in the manufacture of Indian made foreign liquor from tankers. Ranchi police said they apprehended the men as soon they reached Sudama Hotel, where the tankers were parked, at 5am but three members of the gang managed to escape. "Police recovered 435 litres of spirit that they had pilfered. Besides, we also recovered nine LPG cylinders, four of which were empty. They seem to have been taken them from an LPG truck parked nearby. As many as 28 empty containers, one car and two bikes were also recovered," said DSP Amit Kacchap. Assistant excise commissioner Rakesh Kumar said the spirit, or extra neutral alcohol, was highly inflammable. "It is transported in tankers used to carry petroleum products. We refer to these as spirit tankers," he said. FIRs have been lodged against all 11 members of the gang since those who were apprehended gave out the names of those who fled. Those caught were identified as Md Samim, Dilip Sahu, Shailendra Mahato (from Tamar), Md Nisar (Bundu), Mitthu Bedia (Ramgarh), Ajay Kumar (Bakhtiyarpur, Bihar), Arun Kumar and Anup Kumar (Meerut, UP). The men who fled were Md Azad Hussain (Ramgarh), Dharmaveer Singh (Sidraul, Ranchi) and the owner of the hotel, Kapil Manjhi who is suspected to be part of the racket. CCL worker missing Anil Mahto (30), a grade-IV CCL employee, was reported missing on Thursday. He is suspected to have been kidnapped at 5am from Malmadu, barely 2km from his house, while on way to his Darbhanga House office near Raj Bhavan. His motorbike was found abandoned at the spot. "Mahto's mobile phone is switched-off. We are verifying his location and call records," said DSP (headquarter 2) Sandeep Kumar Gupta.