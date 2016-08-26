TT Epaper
Shuttle meet today
Our Special Correspondent

A three-day district badminton tournament will be organised at mega sports complex in Hotwar, 6km from capital Ranchi, from Friday.

Over 300 entries have poured in from various age groups till Thursday evening. Players aged between 13 and 65 years can participate in the tournament.

Vice president of Ranchi District Badminton Association Ratindra Bhadra said: "The recently concluded Rio Olympic Games have boosted prospects in badminton in the country. With proper facilities and exposure, the game will prosper in Jharkhand as well," he said.

Workshop

A daylong workshop on anti-doping and anti-corruption was held at JSCA international stadium complex in Ranchi on Thursday. Cricketers, including women, were told how to stay away from doping and corruption by two experts from BCCI, Abhijit Salvi and Anshuman Upadhyay.

