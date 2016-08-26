TT Epaper
 The Telegraph
Graphiti
Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds     | Friday , August 26 , 2016 |
 
CIMA Gallary
Front Page > Jharkhand > Story

Sprint of will

Women RPF personnel take part in 100-metre run at the All India Inter Railway RPF Athletics Championship at Indian School of Mines lower grounds in Dhanbad on Thursday. More than 2,000 RPF personnel from across 16 zones of Indian Railways participated on Day One of the four-day event. Organised by Dhanbad division of East Central Railway, the championship had 63 events such as 200-metre run for men and women, long jump, triple jump, 1,100-metre hurdle race, pole vault and javelin throw, among others. Picture by Gautam Dey 

 More stories in Jharkhand

  • Prof raises red piranha alert
  • Do diligent traffic cops deserve this?
  • Dengue patient dies at RIMS
  • Love for archery, eye on debut bullseye test
  • Traffic freeze in capital
  • Look how she's wheeling bigger dreams
  • Capital public loos in unusable mess
  • 8 men held for pilfering spirit
  • Stolen ATM with Rs 7 lakh found in mine
  • Aviation training for NCC cadets
  • Three break-ins in three days
  • Time to splurge on silk, again
  • Mentor clears FIDE test
  • Biz duo tax blip to hit Rs 100cr mark
  • Kolhan varsity polls after Puja
  • Raped minor bleeds after abortion
  • Betis to scale age-old male turf
  • 24/7 special force for NIT
  • Fair to promote desi start-ups
  • River swallows bridge of toil
  • Relief for 5000 affected families
  • Rain sows hopes in highland
  • DC push for toilet fund release
  • Siemens aims January launch for skill project
  • Shuttle meet today
    		•
     
     Copyright © 2016 The Telegraph. All rights reserved. Disclaimer | Privacy Policy | Contact Us  