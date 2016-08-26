Sprint of will

Women RPF personnel take part in 100-metre run at the All India Inter Railway RPF Athletics Championship at Indian School of Mines lower grounds in Dhanbad on Thursday. More than 2,000 RPF personnel from across 16 zones of Indian Railways participated on Day One of the four-day event. Organised by Dhanbad division of East Central Railway, the championship had 63 events such as 200-metre run for men and women, long jump, triple jump, 1,100-metre hurdle race, pole vault and javelin throw, among others. Picture by Gautam Dey