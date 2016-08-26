TT Epaper
Mentor clears FIDE test
Our Correspondent

Steel city-based chess mentor Jayant Kumar Bhuyan is now eligible to train national players.

The 52-year-old cleared the written test at FIDE (Federation Internationale des Echecs or World Chess Federation) trainers' seminar held at KIIT University, Bhubaneswar, between August 16 and 19, and is expected to receive his diploma shortly.

Total 39 candidates from across the country had attended the seminar jointly organised by FIDE, Asian Chess Federation, DIDE Trainers' Commission and the All India Chess Federation. Senior FIDE trainers IM (International Master) Lanka Ravi and IM Sekhar Sahu had conducted the seminar aimed at educating and certifying trainers and chess teachers on an international basis.

"I received the information about my success this (Thursday) morning. I thank Tata Steel for helping me attend the seminar," Bhuyan told The Telegraph.

The course at the seminar was based on physical and psychological factors, nutritional practice of chess Grandmasters, difference between boys and girls in chess, chess literature, trainers' common mistakes and plan for opening, middle and end games.

