Time to splurge on silk, again

Visitors check out saris at the silk exhibition in Ranchi on Thursday. Picture by Prashant Mitra

It appears to be action replay, but a similar exhibition at the same venue within a month also speaks about another thing - Ranchi's love for silk.

Radisson Blu hotel, which hosted a five-day Silk Expo organised by an Agra NGO, Grameen Hastakala Samiti, in the last week of July, has now opened its doors for India Silk 2016, a six-day exhibition of silk saris and dress materials from across the country.

The fair, being organised by Hastshipli, another NGO from Mysore (Karnataka), started on Thursday. Hastshipli had also organised a similar exhibition at the hotellast December.

"We normally organise such exhibitions twice every year at a particular city," said Rajesh Kumar of Hastshipli, who is coordinating the event.

Asked if exhibitions were possible without encouraging patronage from host cities, Kumar said: "Yes, we received good response here. We had 60 stalls last time, and the total sale was over Rs 1.25 crore."

Stall owners agreed. "The sales may be more this time," said a kiosk owner, who put up a stall last time too. "I sold kurtas worth over Rs 2.50 lakh and there were a few whose sale figures were nearly four times that of mine."

The exhibition has 78 stalls from 18 states, selling silk saris and dress materials of various weaving styles. Priced between Rs 1,000 and Rs 40,000, saris and dress materials carry a discount of 20 per cent.

"We get to see more types of weaving varieties at these exhibitions compared to those available in a particular showroom," said Anjali Kujur, a teacher.