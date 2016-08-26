Three break-ins in three days

A family member shows the cupboard, from where the ornaments and cash were stolen, on Thursday. Picture by Pankaj Singh Valuables, including gold ornaments and cash, worth over Rs 5 lakh were stolen from the quarter of a retired Bokaro steel plant employee at Sector XII-B in the steel city on Wednesday night in third such incident in the last three days in a row. A case regarding this was lodged at Sector XII police station of Bokaro steel city by the victim, Sakaldeo Yadav, on Thursday morning. According to the FIR, the thieves had entered his quarter, situated on the second floor of Bokaro steel building, through the balcony, which they had kept open before going to sleep. Yadav, his wife and two sons had gone to sleep in their respective rooms around 11am. On Thursday morning around 5, he woke up to find things lying strewn out of the cupboard in his room. "We were in such a deep sleep that no one came to know about this. The thieves managed to steal Rs 20,000 cash along with gold and silver ornaments, kept in the cupboard," rued Yadav. Police, however, blamed the house owner for keeping the balcony open, giving an open invitation to the thieves. This is third such incident in the last three days, two others being at Sector II and Dundibagh on Monday and Tuesday respectively. Bokaro DSP Ajay Kumar told news persons that investigations were on to nab the unidentified thieves in all the three cases. "We will also increase the night patrolling across the city to avert such incidents further," said the DSP. It is worth mentioning that several banks of Bokaro steel city lack adequate number of lockers as compared to the demand, which is why most of the residents have to keep their ornaments at their residences and become easy targets of the thieves.