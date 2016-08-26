Capital public loos in unusable mess

A dirty public urinal on Purulia Road near Ranchi Sadar Hospital on Thursday. Picture by Prashant Mitra If Ranchi roads are bad, its public urinals are far worse. Eleven urinals, built by Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) for men not just stink, but are ill-maintained and littered with liquor bottles. Shambhu Prasad, a traffic constable deputed near Sarjana Chowk, hesitantly said the toilets were so foul-smelling that he was forced to search for alternative places to relieve himself. "The urinals near Sadar Hospital, a stone's throw from Sarjana Chowk, are so dirty that I have to pee in open spaces," he said. "Soiling boundary walls has, therefore, become common practice," he added. The 11 toilets are near Sadar Hospital (two), Booty More (two), near Zakir Hussain Park, RIMS, Daily Market, Morabadi grounds, Distillery pool, HB Road and behind RMC office. Sanjay Kumar, a traffic policeman posted at RIMS roundabout, said the public lavatory near the state-run heal hub was in a horrible state. "Sometimes, people defecate and leave. There is no one to clean the mess," he said. Due to its manpower crunch, RMC handed over cleaning and maintenance of urinals to Sulabh International. Contacted, Jai Prakash Jha, deputy controller of Sulabh International, Jharkhand, claimed the urinals were cleaned thrice a day with bleaching powder and phenyl. "Since there are no water arrangements at the urinals except the one at Booty More, our men carry water from nearby places and clean them. But the issue is lack of flushing facility, which makes the urinals smell foul," he said. But, Jha added too many men used the too few toilets. "How can we expect the urinals to stay clean 24/7 when there is no flush? Moreover, users are also to be blamed. The toilets are meant for peeing, but spitting and throwing bottles or plastics at the urinals clog them," he added. Asked about remedial measures they were planning to adopt, Jha said they were discussing with the civic body to introduce small water tanks near toilets. "Tanks will be filled with mobile tankers every day. We will also ask people to be hygienic, pour water after relieving themselves and not discard liquor bottles," he said. Jha said they were mulling advertisements related to dos and don'ts of using public toilets but maintained that ensuring water arrangements at loos was their top priority. Toilet drive RMC on Thursday conducted nine camps at offices of various wards in the capital to create awareness on filling up toilet construction forms and also to distribute sanction letters for the same. The drive will be held till September 3. In another development, Ashok Kumar Baraik, councillor of ward 28, issued sanction letters to construct toilets at 200 households in his area in Harmu-Argora.