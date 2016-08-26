Biz duo tax blip to hit Rs 100cr mark

Income tax office of Jamshedpur Circle at Circuit House on Thursday. Picture by Animesh Sengupta The Jamshedpur circle income tax (IT) raids of homes and firms of three steel city businessmen, which started from Monday, ended on Thursday, revealing two of the trio evaded tax to around Rs 100 crore. Businessmen under IT glare were Sharad Poddar at Circuit House Area in Bistupur, Chintu Bhalotia at Naya Bazar Jugsalai and to a lesser extent Chandan Mittal at Bhatia Bustee, Kadma. Poddar and Bhalotia, involved in steel and iron ingot production and sale, together have three joint venture companies and two each individually owned. From their homes alone, Rs 45 lakh in cash was recovered, Rs 20 lakh from Poddar and Rs 25 lakh from Bhalotia. The IT team seized about 50 bank accounts, mostly of dummy directors, and four lockers. Kutcha receipts and irregular slips accounted for the bulk of their business. Mittal, a builder formerly associated with steel business, looks comparatively clean. No cash from recovered from his house. It is learnt Mittal asked the IT team to look into documents of transactions worth Rs 1.5 crore recovered, saying they were all aboveboard. Shyam Kumar, IT commissioner (Jamshedpur circle) said they were compiling reports on the raids. "We have got enough evidence of tax evasion against Poddar and Bhalotia," IT commissioner Kumar said. "By conservative estimates, Poddar and Bhalotia have together evaded about Rs 100 crore. We will fix the duo's extent of penalty by analysing seized bank accounts and documents. The procedure is a bit long, but in the next two months we will prosecute the duo in Jamshedpur civil court," he said. Kumar said they would estimate penalty by taking account of the duo's business deals of six years. In the event of their conviction, the two may get jail terms ranging from six months to three years, besides paying penalty. On challenges ahead, Kumar said as these businessmen carried out deals on kutcha papers, tabulating the exact sum of evasions would be tough. "Moreover, most bank accounts are under names of lowly paid staff they projected as directors. They also created fake business firms to manipulate cash flow," he said. A senior IT official who did not want to be named alleged Poddar and Bhalotia managed to earn more by running their mini steel plants with power tapped in connivance with Jharkhand Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (JUVNL) officials. East Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan have 38 mini steel plants with electricity-run induction furnaces. Most run on stolen electricity. "We are also looking into whether income of these businessmen reached any corrupt officials in JUVNL," said the IT official. The IT official said an honest mini steel plant like Naredi International, Gamharia, paid Rs 90 lakh a month to JUVNL to run the unit. A dishonest unit pays only Rs 5 lakh or so. JUVNL general manager (Jamshedpur electricity supply area) Subhas Singh claimed he was helpless. "Earlier, we detected thefts in furnaces by taking the unit's load into consideration, but since 2010, Jharkhand State Electricity Regulatory Commission said JUVNL can check power theft only by taking meter readings," he said, implying most meters are tampered. On why tampered meters are not checked, he kept quiet.