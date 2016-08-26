Raped minor bleeds after abortion

The 13-year-old Jamshedpur girl, who became pregnant after allegedly being raped by her 65-year-old neighbour and made to undergo an abortion at a shady clinic in Ghatshila on Tuesday, was admitted to Tata Motors Hospital late on Thursday after her condition deteriorated. City SP Prashant Anand said they had plans to send the girl to MGM Medical College and Hospital for medical examination on Thursday for confirmation of rape and abortion, but instead had to rush her to Tata Motors Hospital. "She was bleeding profusely and had become very weak after the abortion. We think she may have developed some post-abortion complications. We will bring her to MGM once her condition gets better," Anand said. The SP added that they would find out which Ghatshila doctor performed the abortion and arrest him. The teenager's father, who is a native of Bankura, Bengal, but resides at Kharangajhar, Telco, where he also runs a general store, expressed anxiety over her health. "Though she is talking, she cannot walk properly. She is still bleeding," he told The Telegraph. Police sent the accused, Lakhi Pal, who claimed he is 71 and not 65 as mentioned in the FIR and hence, too old to impregnate the girl, to Ghaghidih Central Jail after producing him before a judicial magistrate on Thursday afternoon. He has been booked under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. "During interrogations, Pal said he was too old to make any girl conceive, but admitted to have molested the minor. But his confession was enough to book him for rape and invoke provisions of the POCSO Act against him," said Telco thana OC K.N. Ram. A resident of densely populated Kharangajhar, Pal had allegedly sexually exploited the 13-year-old for the past five months. The girl's parents came to know about it on Monday after she confided in her mother that she had skipped her periods for the past two months. On being coaxed further, she revealed that their neighbour had been forcing her into sex. When the girl's parents confronted Pal the same day, he apparently apologised for his "mistake" and offered to sponsor the teenager's abortion. Pal and his wife Krishna (55), a government schoolteacher, left with the girl for Ghatshila on Tuesday morning with the promise to return by evening. When they didn't come back, the girls parents panicked and informed police. Pal returned on Wednesday only to be nabbed at Tatanagar station. His wife wasn't arrested because she was not named in the FIR.