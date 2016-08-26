Kolhan varsity polls after Puja

Kolhan University is gearing up for its second students' union polls, which is likely to be held after the Durga Puja vacations. After the first successful students' union elections in September last year, the Kolhan University is aiming at regular polls at the college and varsity levels. Though the dates for this year's elections have not been decided yet, the varsity has already formed a 10-member committee, which will look after the entire process, as recommended by the Lyngdoh Committee. The dates will be finalised in its upcoming meeting shortly. Vice chancellor (VC) R.P.P. Singh said the committee members were selected in the university's last syndicate meeting in July but their names were notified only this month. "Last year it was indeed a challenge as we were organising the students' union elections for the first time. But things will become more streamlined when it will be a regular feature. The committee will meet shortly to discuss the dates, which has to be this year," said Singh. The Kolhan University is overloaded with the responsibility of organising its second convocation and it is awaiting a September date from Union home minister Rajnath Singh whom the VC met about 10 days ago. It also has to wrap up its examination schedule by September 15. So, the varsity aims at organising the polls after Durga Puja vacations. "Though it would take just a week to organise everything as per the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, we are concerned about the convocation first. We have to manage both the events keeping the holidays in mind. I believe the picture will be clearer in the next meeting to be chaired by the pro-VC," added Singh. The elections will be fought in its 14 constituent colleges and at the university level. Each college will elect a president, vice president, secretary, deputy secretary, joint secretary and a university representative. The university representatives then will contest at the varsity-level. ABVP, Jharkhand Chhatra Morcha and NSUI, the students' wings of some of the major political parties, will contest the elections.