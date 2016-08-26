TT Epaper
24/7 special force for NIT
Our Special Correspondent

Ex-servicemen at NIT in Adityapur on Wednesday. Telegraph picture

National Institute Technology (NIT) in Adityapur is now under the vigil of ex-servicemen round the clock.

The cradle, which does not have its own boundary wall yet, has roped in 51 former army personnel to beef up security on the porous campus.

The ex-servicemen - four supervisors and 47 security guards - have been provided by the Zilla Sainik Board. While 16 already joined duty from Wednesday, the rest will join from the first week of September.

The NIT already has 125 Home Guard jawans to man its premises, where around 550 girls and over 3,700 boys reside in different hostels.

Confirming the development, NIT spokesperson Deepak Chourasia said the tech cradle was concerned over the firing incident in February this year in which the owner of an eatery frequented by students was shot at and injured.

"We wanted to step up campus vigil after that incident. So, after getting an approval from the NIT Board of Governors, we decided to recruit ex-servicemen, who had a minimum of 15-year stint in defence. We had then sent a requisition to Rajya Sainik Board and Zilla Sainik Board, which function under the ministry of home affairs, and made the appointments in mid-August," he said.

He added that they had now asked the Rajya Sainik Board to supply armed guards.

Chourasia said a control room, which would be manned by a supervisor, had been set up on the campus. The security guards at the control room, equipped with a jeep and two motorcycles, will monitor other security personnel posted at different points of the 345-acre campus.

"We are also planning to coordinate with the RIT thana, under whose jurisdiction the institute falls," he added.

