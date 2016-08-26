Fair to promote desi start-ups

The members of Centre for Bharatiya Marketing Development launch the Swadeshi Mela souvenir at their office in Jamshedpur on Thursday. (Bhola Prasad) The Centre for Bharatiya Marketing Development (CBMD), a wing of Swadeshi Jagaran Mancha (SJM), will be back with Swadeshi Mela after more than 18 months this October with an aim to promote the concept of start-ups. This year it will promote the start-ups, especially related to Indian concepts and products, through seminars and panel discussions during the fair, which will be held from October 18 to 25 at Gopal Maidan in Bistupur, Jamshedpur. “CBMD is concentrating on efforts to instil swadeshi thoughts to provide further impetus to the movement. We work towards guiding Indian enterprises to become self-reliant by competing globally, thus promoting the national economy,” said an SJM member. The SJM disclosed the date and venue during the release of Swadeshi Mela souvenir at its office in Bistupur on Thursday.

“Swadeshi Mela is very popular in Jamshedpur but we couldn’t organise it last October as Gopal Maidan wasn’t available. It has been a tradition to organise the fair between Dussehra and Diwali. So this year we planned it in advance. However, we are yet to finalise this year’s theme,” said SJM member Manoj Singh. The fair is expected to have 300 kiosks, promoting locally-made handloom items, handicrafts and accessories apart from pickles and papads. “In the past 10 years, CBMD has successfully organised above 250 Swadeshi Melas across the country on various themes and almost 100 million people have visited these. We also used the platform to organise seminars and training programmes,” added Singh.