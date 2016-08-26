Traffic freeze in capital

3-hour protest by non-tribals to protect homes Police take to lathicharge at Bharat Mata Chowk on Harmu Road in Ranchi on Thursday. Picture by Hardeep Singh Harmu Road in Ranchi, the arterial approach to the state secretariat, choked for nearly four hours on Thursday as 1,000-odd non-tribals protested against a court order that the state government began executing two days ago by vacating homes built on tribal land. While students and office-goers were spared the ordeal as schools and government establishments were closed on the occasion of Janmashtami, other commuters were stranded at various pressure points from 8.30am. At least 10 persons, including women, were injured when police used "mild force" to free the thoroughfare around noon. Trouble began brewed early in the morning. The protesters, mostly residents of Yamuna Nagar in Hehal, trooped to Harmu Road chanting slogans against chief minister Raghubar Das. Around 8.45am, they blocked the artery near Allahabad Bank, disrupting traffic. An hour later, the mob moved to Sahajanand Chowk, 150 metres away. And, finally, around 10.45am, the agitation reached Bharat Mata Chowk, some 800 metres from Sahajanand Chowk. Tyres were burnt to deter vehicular movement and slogans raised against the state government for evicting "bona fide residents" who bought land from tribals decades ago after paying due compensation. When 100 policemen from three thanas, under subdivisional magistrate Aditya Kumar Anand, tried to disperse the protesters, they faced stone-pelting. Sukhdeonagar OC Nawal Kishore Singh, who camped on the spot with his Argora counterpart Rati Bhan Singh and Kotwali OC Vijay Kumar Singh, said repeated warnings went unheeded. "We had to use mild force to quell the agitation and normalise traffic movement," he added. An eyewitness, however, claimed that the protesters were badly beaten and many had to run away leaving their shoes and slippers behind. "The injured didn't need hospitalisation though," the source said. Yogendra Dubey, a resident of Yamuna Nagar, said non-tribals were angry because the circle officer of Hehal locked nine houses built on tribal land following a ruling of the scheduled area regulation court, asking the government to restore tribal land to original owners. "One such owner, William Tirkey, was not ready to accept the keys, saying he had sold his land without any pressure and had received proper compensation too, but the circle officer kept citing court order," Dubey said. Subdivisional magistrate Anand conceded the crackdown since Tuesday. "The administration's job is to follow court orders. People are free to challenge the order in higher court," he said. Hehal circle officer Anil Kumar Singh said the eviction drive was being conducted in tribal interest. "Under the CNT Act, non-tribals cannot purchase tribal land. Hence, the court order. The special court was established to protect tribal land," he said, adding that before the houses were locked, current owners were notified. Former HRD minister Bandhu Tirkey, who is fighting for the return of tribal land, refused to comment on "any action being taken on court order". But, former women's commission member Vasvi Kiro dubbed the exercise anti-people. "It is an attempt to create a divide between poor tribals and non-tribals. If the government were really serious about restoring tribal land, it would have targeted unused land in HEC area first instead of homes of underprivileged people. The government is trying to thwart protests against amendments in the CNT and SPT Act, which if implemented will allow tribal land to be used for commercial purposes," Kiro said.