Dengue patient dies at RIMS

The isolation ward at RIMS, Ranchi, on Thursday. Picture by Hardeep Singh A 61-year-old Ranchi woman, who recently returned from Calcutta and was being treated for dengue at RIMS, died on Thursday afternoon. Doctors at the state-run hospital said Sudha Sharma, a resident of Sukhdeonagar, suffered a fatal heart attack around 3pm. She was known to be diabetic, but did not have a history of cardiac ailments. Sources at RIMS said Sharma had returned from dengue-plagued Calcutta, where she went for a cataract surgery, three weeks ago. She was admitted to RIMS with high fever on Monday and the microbiology department confirmed dengue virus in her blood. "The patient was a confirmed case of dengue, but had not shown any deterioration due to the viral infection. She experienced a cardiac arrest," said Dr R.K. Srivastava, acting director of RIMS. Vector-borne dengue, caused by Aedes aegypti mosquito, has been stalking Jharkhand since the start of monsoon. RIMS in Bariatu, Ranchi, saw a total of 35 patients this season after one Jiwadhan Mandal (36) from Garhwa was admitted on Thursday. Currently, the isolation ward has five dengue cases and 12 malaria patients. In Jamshedpur, where a woman in labour with confirmed dengue died at MGM Medical College and Hospital in Sakchi on August 13, has witnessed 36 cases so far this year. Ten of them are still being treated at various heal hubs. Rinki Jha (28) is officially the lone victim in 2016 because doctors at RIMS have refused to call dengue the cause of Sudha Sharma's death. However, the spurt in vector-borne ailments has prompted Ranchi civil surgeon Dr S.S. Harijan to announce a survey in the city, particularly in Sukhdeonagar area. "We will meet the bereaved family for details. Taking no chances, we will press our anti-larval teams into action," he said. East Singhbhum civil surgeon S.K. Jha has drawn up a week-long action plan. "From Monday, we are destroying larvae in four zones - Sakchi, Mango, Parsudih and Jugsalai," he said. Sahir Pall, East Singhbhum district officer for the Centre's Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, said on an average, around 1,800 households in the four zones were being scanned daily for the dengue mosquito. "Of the 36 positive case, 29 patients were from urban areas of East Singhbhum, four from Seraikela-Kharsawan and the rest from West Singhbhum district. Most have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals," Pall added. Are civic bodies doing enough to prevent dengue outbreak? Tell [email protected]