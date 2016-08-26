Do diligent traffic cops deserve this?

HORROR WORKPLACE IN BISTUPUR The crumbling cornice and (below) dank exterior of Bistupur traffic police station in Jamshedpur on Thursday. Picture by Bhola Prasad • Annual revenue: Rs 30 lakh • Amenities and infrastructure: crumbling cornices, leaking roofs, dank chambers The Bistupur traffic police station in Jamshedpur is quite a study in contrast, with crackdown on road offenders filling up coffers on the one hand and government apathy offering the three-storey building the look of a haunted house on the other hand. Operating from the premises of one of the steel city's oldest thanas on Bistupur Main Road for the past five months, the men in uniform manage traffic on some of the busiest stretches in Circuit House Area and Northern Town. They bring road hogs to book while cautioning helmet-less bikers and motorists without seat belts. Ironically, at the end of a hard day's work, they return to a condemned building where their own life and limb are at risk. "Rain or shine, we have to issue prosecution slips to offenders at the police station. There have been instances of chunks crashing from the damp ceiling, but what choice do we have?" said a traffic constable, requesting anonymity. During every checking drive, around 50-100 offenders are fined. So, the traffic police station easily collects a revenue of more than Rs 30 lakh for the police department annually. However, the thana building never mirrors the jingling coffers. "The building is old and run-down. It needs immediate repairs. We have brought the matter to the attention of our superiors, but no action has been taken so far. Danger lurks overhead. The building must be condemned. It is not safe for our staff or visitors," said Bistupur traffic inspector Suman Nag. According to police records, Bistupur is the second oldest police station in the city (after Jugsalai in 1912) and has been functional since 1935. The dilapidated building was allotted to traffic police five months ago after Bistupur police station was shifted to a new building on the same premises. Apart from inspector Nag, three ASIs, 17 constables, one reader and one lady constable are on daily duty. Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president and Bistupur businessman Suresh Sonthalia deplored government neglect. "Bistupur traffic police station is in the heart of the city and near leading industrial and commercial establishments. The poor condition of the old thana building puts lives at risk, besides leaving a bad impression on visitors. When will the department wake up?" he asked. East Singhbhum SSP Anoop T. Mathew claimed they had plans to shift the traffic thana to the new building on the premises. "The old building will be renovated, but before that we plan to shift traffic thana operations to the new building. The facelift will take a year or so," he said.