Love for archery, eye on debut bullseye test

Coach Vijay Kumar Prasad corrects the elbow angle of budding archer Mary Amm Vacha at JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Thursday. Picture by Animesh Sengupta From Oman to Jamshedpur, all for the bullseye. Meet 16-year-old Mary Amm Vacha, from an affluent family in Seeb, a scenic coastal town near Muscat in Oman, who has fallen in love with archery and is hoping to make a career in it. A big Deepika Kumari fan, Mary is now practising every morning and evening at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur. The Oman teen will debut at the East Singhbhum District Archery Championship scheduled at Nettur Technical Training Foundation grounds, Golmuri, on September 4-5, in the sub-junior recurve category. "I had come to Jamshedpur last year when I got attracted to archery during a visit to JRD Tata Sports Complex. Since the past one year, I am training at Oman, where I stay with my family. I love the sport now and would like to make progress in it," Mary, who is staying here with her family friends in Bistupur since early August for the upcoming district meet, said. With roots in Kerala, Mary's father George Mathew is an engineer involved in the construction business and owns upscale malls, and mother Grace George a doctor. The youngest after three brothers, two doctors and an engineer, Mary could have been any other well-off teenager interested in shopping and partying. But, the girl, who came to Jamshedpur last year to visit family friends, on a chance visit to JRD Tata Sports Complex, saw and fell in love with archery. She also proved it was no passing fad. The determined girl got her parents rope in Jamshedpur coach Vijay Kumar Prasad to train her as a resident archery tutor at their Seeb home in Oman. Now back in the steel city for her first taste of competitive sport, Mary is ensuring she does her best. The down-to-earth girl, who is an eleventh grader in American International School, Muscat, said after training for a year "in the backyard of my home", she was looking forward to test her skills in a real competition. For this, she enrolled at Tata Steel Archery Training Centre as a cadet last year itself to take part in meets here. She's gone through the training module of Tata Archery Academy, practised shooting techniques and undertaken strength building drills. She's also taken tips from Tata mentor Dharmendra Tiwary. Asked which archer she liked the most, Mary straightaway named Deepika. "She has achieved so much." Coach Prasad said his ward had started with Indian round for a few days to get a hang of the sport before switching to recurve. "Mary is very serious about the sport. By participating in the district meet she will learn a lot about competitive archery," Prasad said, adding he and Mary would be back in Oman after the event.