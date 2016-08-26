Look how she's wheeling bigger dreams

Minister CP Singh, along with Nari Shakti convener Aarti Behera (in red salwar-kameez), inaugurates the women's mini matador service in Ranchi on Thursday. Picture by Prashant Mitra Ranchi woman Noni Dhan (36) is finally steering her life the way she wants it. A former daily wage labourer, from Thursday, she is now the driver of a pink mini matador. Social outfit Nari Shakti Jharkhand, which launched the pink-and-white mini matador service in Ranchi's Lalpur, calls is a service for, by and of women. The only exception was urban development minister C.P. Singh, who inaugurated it. But minister Singh, after cutting the mandatory ribbon, graciously allowed Noni to steal the show with her maiden ride from a Lalpur hotel to the roundabout. Though Ranchi has an existing pink auto service with women drivers, launched some years ago by a businessman, Nari Shakti Jharkhand says its mini matador service would be different. The mini matador is bigger. If an auto can seat about six passengers, a mini matador can take in 10. But, the real differentiator for the Nari Shakti Jharkhand mini matador service - it will have a fleet of five, four more to roll out next week - would be in the service, outfit convener Aarti Behera said. "All our drivers and passengers will be women. The service will run from 9am to at least 7pm, helping women from far-flung places reach home safe," Behera said, referring to their ambitious route plan. While Noni would ferry passengers from Kutchery Chowk to Hatia, the four other vehicles to be launched next week will be for routes Birsa Chowk to Khunti, Kantatoli to Angada block, and Namkum block to Tata Road. "You can say we want to boost both women's earning power and rural mobility," Behera said. Noni agrees. As a daily labourer and wife of a raj mistri in Hinoo, she found it difficult to run a family of four. "I want to educate my two children. So, when I approached Nari Shakti for help, they asked me if I wanted to drive. I instantly agreed as training (from Ranchi's National Motors Driving School, supported by Tata Motors) was free of cost. I got driving lessons for two months and gained in confidence," she said. "Now, I hope to at least earn Rs 2,400 a month for starters and increase my earnings as I become more efficient along my route," she said. "Nari Shakti is doing a commendable job in empowering women," minister Singh said. Urging women of all strata to recognise their enterprising skills, he said: "Now, loan processes are quite easy and women can start any small business without hassle. The Union government has started a Mudra Bank scheme that offers loan of Rs 50,000 without the need of any guarantee." Behera, on her part, thanked Tata Motors for financial aid for training and buying mini matadors and added she hoped the women drivers would start earning enough to pay EMIs of the vehicles so that they could finally own them. She also plans to run similar services in Jamshedpur, Dhanbad and Hazaribagh shortly and scale up the service in Ranchi in the coming months. "We want poor women as well as those widowed and deserted by their husbands to train as drivers. And, we want to provide countless women a hassle-free public commute. We will also ask our women drivers to offer free rides to the disabled and the elderly. After all, we women are strong because we care," she said.